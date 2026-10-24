Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Southampton in a crunch Championship clash between two promotion contenders this afternoon.

West Ham have been in solid form of late, winning back to back games and not being beaten in league action since August.

They look firm favourites to win promotion straight back to the Premier League, but not everyone is completely convinced by the Hammers.

Experienced boss Tony Pulis said recently that he has not seen a West Ham side that he thinks are streets ahead of the opposition in the Championship.

And games against the likes of Southampton will be a real test of, not just promotion credentials, but whether the Hammers can get automatic promotion.

Nuno has talked up the quality Southampton possess in the lead up to the game, but West Ham still start as favourites this afternoon.

The two sides met in the EFL Cup at the start of this season, with West Ham running out 4-1 winners at St Mary’s. The last league game between the two teams, in 2025, saw a 1-1 draw played out at the London Stadium.

West Ham continue to be without Keiber Lamadrid, but he is getting closer to a return from a knee problem.

Nuno goes with Mads Hermansen in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Southampton, while in defence the Hammers have Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Morato.

The engine room battle sees Nuno pick Arne Engels and Mohamadou Kante, while Jarrod Bowen, Manor Solomon and Divine Mukasa support Taty Castellanos.

Nuno has a host of options off the bench to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Southampton if needed and they include Joel Piroe and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham United Lineup vs Southampton

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Engels, Mukasa, Bowen, Solomon, Kante, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Piroe, Pablo, Soucek, Scarles, Austbo, Golambeckis, Orford, Mayers