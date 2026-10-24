Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Arsenal for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Everton went down to defeat at home against Chelsea last time out and though Moyes will be desperate to avoid back to back defeats, the Toffees have a tough job on their hands.

Moyes may well hope that Arsenal are carrying a little bit of fatigue, given that they played out a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.

The Toffees boss is likely to have studied with interest how Brighton managed to beat Arsenal 3-0 in September, but results since have made that seem like a blip.

Everton fans have been boosted by a good start to the season nevertheless, though one former Toffees winger believes that avoiding relegation must still be the priority.

Moyes was coy when asked about team news ahead of the Arsenal game, but did praise the great character Christian Norgaard has shown following his return to action.

Arsenal won 2-0 the last time the two sides met at the Emirates, in March.

Jordan Pickford is in goal in the Everton lineup vs Arsenal this afternoon, while at the back the Toffees go with Merlin Rohl, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Moyes looks towards James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George support Thierno Barry.

If Moyes does need to shake up his Everton lineup vs Arsenal at any point then he has options off the bench that include Hayden Hackney and Tyler Dibling.

Jack Grealish is not in the squad due to illness, while Jarrad Branthwaite misses out due to concussion protocals.

Everton Lineup vs Arsenal

Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Johnson, George, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Mailand-Niles, Keane, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham