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Everton have been slammed for their passive and low effort approach away at Arsenal in the Premier League by former top flight attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

David Moyes took his Everton side to the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to cause a shock against the champions.

His men conceded early on though as Ezri Konsa struck with just eight minutes on the clock, before Gabriel put the game beyond any doubt by doubling Arsenal’s advantage in the 68th minute.

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Moyes threw midfielder Hayden Hackney and winger Tyler Dibling on in the 72nd minute, while Charly Alcaraz entered the fray four minutes from time, but it ended 2-0 to Arsenal.

Agbonlahor was not impressed with what he saw from the visiting Toffees side and believes they did not lift a finger to stop Arsenal.

In general, the former attacker dubbed the game boring and compared it with the Aston Villa vs Manchester City clash earlier in the day.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (24th October, 17:20): “Everton by the way, they didn’t even try a finger.

Game Competition Newcastle United (H) EFL Cup Newcastle United (A) Premier League Coventry City (H) Premier League Everton’s next three games

“There was no point in them turning up to the Emirates.

“But Arsenal, a lucky goal off a corner for Konsa and the second goal Gabriel is unmarked.

“But if you are an Arsenal fan you can’t be entertained.

“You watch the Villa game earlier, Villa and Man City play entertaining football.

“You watch the two games today, Coventry game as well, and it’s really boring football.”



Everton have now suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League, pushing the Toffees down to ninth spot, and Moyes will want to get them back on track quickly as he looks to avoid sliding into the bottom half.

The Toffees must first switch focus to the EFL Cup, with Newcastle United due to provide the competition in midweek.

Moyes’ men then face the same opposition next weekend when they make the trip to St James’ Park.

Scoring goals remains a big issue for Everton, with just eight goals scored in eight league outings for the Toffees.