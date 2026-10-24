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Radu Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, has insisted that nothing can unsettle the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back, expressing confidence that Fiorentina will soon find the results they are seeking.

Tottenham revamped their defence over the summer, bringing in three central defenders in the shape of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Knowing that regular minutes could be hard to come by, Dragusin opted to join Fiorentina on loan, a decision that has paid off in terms of playing time, with the Romanian starting every league game since his arrival.

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The 24-year-old has also registered an assist during his spell in Tuscany, but Fiorentina’s disappointing results have left them in the relegation zone, with the defender among those to come under scrutiny.

One former La Viola star has admitted that he is not a fan of the Romania international, while another ex-Fiorentina defender has questioned his ability to defend in open spaces.

Manea, however, has backed Dragusin to withstand the criticism surrounding Fiorentina’s struggles, insisting that the defender is mentally strong and feels comfortable at the club.

He acknowledged that missed chances and bad luck may have contributed to Fiorentina’s struggles, but stressed that the Spurs loanee must do his duty while backing the team to find the results they seek.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Manea also maintained that La Viola’s strong desire to sign the Romanian defender meant they made the right choice, adding that it remains too early to draw conclusions about his spell at the club.

The agent told Romanian outlet Digi Sport: “I don’t know what the team is missing, I’m not a coach.

“Probably in some games there was also a bit of bad luck and many opportunities were wasted.

“Criticism? I would not like to comment on what is written.

“He has to do his duty for the team.

“I am convinced that Fiorentina will get the results they are looking for

“Dragusin’s present and future? The club wanted him a lot and I think we made the right choice.

“He feels good and I’m sure the results will come.

“Nothing can bring Radu down, he is strong.

“It’s still too early to talk about it: Fiorentina has time to recover.”

Tottenham have included an obligation to make Dragusin’s move permanent if he makes 22 appearances during his loan spell, a scenario that looks increasingly likely given the importance Paolo Vanoli appears to place on the defender.

However, there is still ample time for Fiorentina to rethink and curtail his playing minutes in the months ahead if they so wish.

Spurs will be keeping a close eye on Dragusin and Fiorentina, as they study whether they are likely to complete a permanent sale.