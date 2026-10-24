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Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs St Johnstone for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox.

Rangers are having to kick their heels in midweek when other Scottish sides are in European action, something McInnes has admitted brings about some envy.

What it also does though is to give McInnes a full week to prepare his players for Scottish Premiership clashes and the former Aberdeen boss must make the most of that advantage.

Rangers dropped points last time out when they were held by Dundee, but are widely expected to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

St Johnstone arrive on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, which has seen draws with Falkirk and Dundee United, along with a win at Aberdeen.

They also only narrowly lost to Celtic in September and that will give them big encouragement for today’s game.

Nicolas Raskin has urged Rangers to make sure the draw against Dundee was a one off and all eyes will be on not just what result the Gers get, but how they play.

The last meeting between the two teams, in January at Ibrox, saw Rangers run out 3-1 winners.

Ivor Pandur is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs St Johnstone this afternoon, while in defence McInnes picks Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez Olwethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

Midfield sees Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil play, while Badredine Bouanani and Kim Min-su support Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi in the final third.

If McInnes needs to switch up his Rangers lineup vs St Johnstone at any point in the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Djeidi Gassama and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs St Johnstone

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Bouanani, Kim, Kelsy, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Rommens, Dragojevic, Chukwuani, Curtis, Gassama, Miovski