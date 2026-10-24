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Andy Halliday has criticised Rangers for their set piece delivery, believing that the Gers are not making the most of their targets in the box, while stressing some players should have walked off with better numbers after the St Johnstone game.

Derek McInnes’ men got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership as the swept aside St Johnstone 4-0.

Amid terrible conditions with the weather making its presence felt, Rangers took the lead through Kevin Kelsy just before the half hour mark.

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McInnes had to wait until the hour mark to see his side double their advantage, as Ryan Naderi struck, while when Kelsy made it 3-0 in the 66th minute, St Johnstone were in all kinds of trouble.

The visitors then had Kai Fotheringham sent off for a bad challenge on Nicolas Raskin, while the rout was then completed by Tochi Chukwuani, on off the bench.

While the scoreline did please former Ger Halliday, he stressed that in his view, Rangers are not making the most of set pieces.

With the likes of Naderi, Kelsy, Olwethu Makhanya and Emmanuel Fernandez to hit, Halliday thinks they should be doing better.

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“Rangers need to get back to that where they are a real threat from set pieces”, he said on BBC Sportsound (24th October, 17:43).

“They’ve got targets in there. You look at Naderi and Kelsy and Fernandez and Makhanya – they’ve got giants!

“They’ve got giants to hit, but the delivery for me hasn’t been good enough for the most part.”

Halliday also has a general issue with chance creation for Rangers and even though he thinks it was there against St Johnstone, he believes that some players, such as Kim Min-su, should have been walking off with numbers to their name.

“Just talking about adding strings to your bow. I’ve spoken about, I think more of the team need to start chipping in with goals.

“I don’t think the chance creation this season for Rangers has been good enough, today I thought they created an abundance of chances.

“The reason I’m mentioning players chipping in with more; I’ve talked about Min-su Kim not having an assist and [Djeidi] Gassama not scoring a goal yet.

“They should have left the pitch today with numbers.

“It was more the lack of ruthlessness in the penalty area is why players aren’t walking off with at least a goal or at least an assist under their belt.”

Rangers now have a rare for this season midweek encounter to prepare for, with a trip to take on McInnes’ former club Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on the agenda for Wednesday evening.

They will then switch gears by taking on Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final as they close in on early silverware.