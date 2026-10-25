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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Under pressure manager Matthias Jaissle has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Jaissle has hit real rocky waters with Newcastle in recent weeks and there are increasing questions over whether the young German was the right man to succeed Eddie Howe.

Magpies legend John Anderson bemoaned recently that Jaissle’s Newcastle are just too easy for opposing sides to play through.

Jaissle may well have been taking note, with one journalist revealing he has heard the Magpies boss will now take a more pragmatic approach.

Newcastle head to the Crystal Palace clash looking to stop the rot and also hoping there is some fatigue in the Eagles given they were in Europa League action in midweek.

Palace though did edge Newcastle 2-1 in the last meeting at Selhurst Park between the teams, which happened in April.

Jaissle has insisted he has a ‘match plan’ to take on Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen if it works.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace is Lukas Hornicek, while at the back Jaissle picks Amar Dedic, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Newcastle go with Nico Gonzalez, Joelinton and Joe Willock, while Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy support William Osula.

If Jaissle needs to shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace at any point this afternoon then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Anthony Elanga and Sean Steur.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Hornicek, Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall, Gonzalez, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Osula

Substitutes: Pope, Botman, Bamba, Wissa, Thiaw, Steur, Toure, Elanga, Ramsey