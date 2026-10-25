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Former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, who was sacked by Spanish side Valencia last month, wants a Premier League job amid interest from Burnley.

Corberan joined the Whites as their Under-23s head coach in 2017, fresh from a stint coaching in Cyprus, and spent a year implementing his methods.

Following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in June 2018, the Spaniard was promoted to first-team assistant coach after impressing with the youth ranks, but he retained his Under-23s management duties.

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With Corberan serving as part of Bielsa’s coaching staff, Leeds won the Championship title in July 2020, securing promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Following that, the Spaniard had spells in England at Huddersfield Town and West Brom.

Corberan took over his boyhood club Valencia in 2024 and battled to try to keep Los Che afloat in La Liga amid difficult circumstances.

However, after a string of poor results this season, Corberan was sacked by the Mestalla outfit, who brought in former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre.

Club managed Doxa Katokopias Ermis Aradippou Huddersfield Town Olympiacos West Brom Valencia Clubs Carlos Corberan has managed

Burnley have just sacked Nicky Hayen as their boss, with Ben Mee believing there are players at Turf Moor who do not want to be there.

The Clarets want a new manager and they have been showing interest in Corberan, however, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Spaniard wants a Premier League job.

Given Burnley’s struggles, Corberan is unlikely to regard them as a club who could be playing in the Premier League next season.

With November’s international break now approaching, when Premier League teams traditionally make managerial changes, Corberan may want to bid his time.

He will have noted that his former club the Whites are doing well under Daniel Farke.

Whether Corberan will get the chance to put his wits against Farke in the Premier League later this season remains to be seen.