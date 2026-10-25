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Former Liverpool favourite Thiago Alcantara could well be offered a first route into management with Europa League side Dinamo Zagreb.

Thiago, who was a popular figure amongst the Liverpool fans and had a massive admirer in the shape of Jurgen Klopp, most recently enjoyed a spell as an assistant coach at Spanish giants Barcelona.

He has yet to embark on his own managerial career, however he could get the chance to change that soon.

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At Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, coach Mario Kovacevic is coming under some pressure, with his side suffering a 4-2 loss in the Europa League at home against NEC Nijmegen in midweek.

While no decision on parting ways with Kovacevic has been taken, Dinamo Zagreb are making plans in the event they do need to appoint a new boss.

Former Liverpool player Thiago ‘could emerge’ as the successor to Kovacevic, according to Croatian journalist Izak Ante Sucic.

If Thiago does take steps into management, Liverpool fans are likely to watch with great interest to see how he performs.

Club Years Barcelona 2008-2013 Bayern Munich 2013-2020 Liverpool 2020-2024 Thiago Alcantara’s playing career

Thiago clocked four years at Liverpool and also signed off on his playing career at the Anfield club.

Despite Klopp’s side being a serious force in English and European football, Thiago won just the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the Reds, also getting a runners-up medal in the Champions League.

He had a trophy-laden playing career though, winning four La Liga titles at Barcelona, along with a Champions League, while at Bayern Munich he scooped up seven Bundesligas and four German Cups, with the Bavarians dominating German football.

Dinamo Zagreb have a Europa League clash against Premier League side Sunderland on the agenda in November and who will be in the dugout when the Croatians travel to the Stadium of Light remains to be seen.

The Croatians have two league fixtures due before then and Kovacevic will be looking to win them both.