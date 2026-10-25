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Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds have now gone three Premier League games without a win, but it has not put a dampener on the feel-good factor at Elland Road.

Even so, Farke will be keen to come away from Sunderland with all three points, especially as the Black Cats have been struggling.

Sunderland were in European action on Thursday night and played out a 1-1 draw at Lech Poznan; Leeds will hope there is some fatigue in the legs of the Black Cats.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last season and games between the two teams have been tight, with not more than a goal between them in any of the last seven meetings.

Farke was coy on Leeds’ team news in the lead up to the match, admitting late decisions on several stars would be needed.

The Leeds boss is also not reading too much into Sunderland’s struggles in the league this season and expects a tough clash.

James Trafford is in goal today in the Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland, while at the back Farke picks a three of Tarik Muharemovic, Jaka Bijol and James Justin.

Farke looks towards Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson as the wing-backs.

In the centre of the park, Leeds have Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke has options off the bench to change his Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland if needed and they include Noah Okafor and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Sunderland

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Bijol, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Wilson, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Cresswell, Bard, Longstaff, Gruev, Stach, Okafor, Bahoya, Nmecha