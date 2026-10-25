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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome believes Harry Wilson is lacking confidence and needs a little bit of luck to get his Whites career going, amid his false start so far.

Wilson joined Leeds in the summer following the end of his contract at Fulham, marking a successful conclusion to a long-running chase of the Welshman from the Whites.

Much was expected from the winger, with a real sense of anticipation about what he would deliver at Elland Road, but so far he has not had the numbers he would have liked.

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Daniel Farke has backed Wilson and talked up his character, explaining the attacker embodies the side before self mantra of the Yorkshire giants.

Farke rewarded Wilson with a start away at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon and the wide-man clocked 66 minutes of the 0-0 Premier League draw.

Newsome thinks that at the moment, Wilson has not really got his Leeds career off and running and badly needs a slice of luck.

He stressed things could have been different for the Welshman had he not seen a goal against Nottingham Forest earlier this season ruled out.

Club played for Liverpool Crewe Alexandra Hull City Derby County Bournemouth Cardiff City Fulham Leeds United Clubs Harry Wilson has played for

“Well it’s all down to confidence. That’s what it’s all about for football and footballers and the more minutes he gets and the more games he starts the more confidence he will get”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (25th October, 18:47).

“If that goal against Nottingham Forest which he slid in, which was a great finish, great run. If that had of counted I think you see a different player.

“He just needs that little bit of luck, little bit of fortune just to kick start his season and his Leeds United career.”

Whether Wilson will have done enough to keep his spot in the side for Leeds’ clash against Bournemouth on the south coast on Saturday remains to be seen, especially with Noah Okafor and Anton Stach having started on the bench at the Stadium of Light.

Both Stach and Okafor game on in the 66th minute, with Wilson and Brenden Aaronson withdrawn.

Leeds fans again failed to get a glimpse of winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, who was signed on deadline day in the summer.

The loan winger is so far struggling to convince Farke to hand him minutes.