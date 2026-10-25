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Former Premier League defender Martin Keown has highlighted what he sees as a ‘remarkable’ statistic from Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Chelsea.

The Lilywhites secured their second win of the Premier League season by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, in a game they had started as underdogs in.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders inadvertently punched a cross from a Tottenham corner into his own net, handing Spurs the lead in the 77th minute.

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The Blues’ situation went from bad to worse when their talisman, Cole Palmer, was sent off in the 80th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the night.

Mathys Tel’s firm low shot from just outside the box in the 87th minute then secured all three points for the N17 side.

Keown admitted that he was impressed by James Maddison’s performance in midfield, praising his creativity, confidence and ability to influence the team’s play.

The former Premier League star also highlighted the midfielder’s clever movement and mischievous approach to finding space and creating opportunities.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Speaking on the BBC’s programme Final Score, he said: “I thought Maddison was magnificent in midfield.

“He’s like the Artful Dodger, isn’t he? That midfield is full of mischief, but he’s brave against the ball.

“He sets the tone, and he got them all playing really well.”

Keown praised Tel’s performance on the left wing and Mohammed Kudus’ contribution on the right, highlighting how effectively both players performed in their respective roles.

He described Tottenham’s dominance in possession, with Spurs enjoying almost 70 per cent of the ball despite being positioned close to the bottom of the table, as ‘remarkable’.

“I thought Tel was magnificent out on the left-hand side, Kudus on the right was also really effective, and everybody really managed to handle the ball really well on the night.

“Spurs had almost 70 per cent possession, which is remarkable for a team which was just a few places from the bottom of the table.”

With two wins in a row, Tottenham have climbed up to 14th place in the Premier League table.

Roberto De Zerbi will be looking to secure a hat-trick of wins against Crystal Palace next weekend and help Spurs climb higher up the league table.

It remains to be seen whether Destiny Udogie will be available, with De Zerbi admitting that the defender’s recurring injury problems are a concern.