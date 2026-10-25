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Germany legend Pierre Littbarski has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore ‘the best player’ for Koln against Schalke, while bemoaning incorrect fitness data on the Spurs man.

Moore joined Koln on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Rangers in Scotland.

Rangers were keen to re-sign the attacker after his impressive performances during his spell at Ibrox, but were ultimately unable to secure his return.

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Although it was initially suggested that a deal was not ‘financially feasible’ for Koln, the Bundesliga side eventually managed to secure Moore’s signature.

Moore admitted earlier this month that he has settled in at Koln, while adding that he is ready to show his best version.

The attacker recently started against Schalke and featured for 68 minutes before being substituted, with the game eventually ending in a goalless draw.

Littbarski questioned the decision to substitute Moore early, arguing that the player was among the team’s best performers and had produced several promising moments before being taken off.

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He also suggested that Moore did not appear particularly tired when he was substituted.

The club legend acknowledged that fitness data may have influenced the decision, but has insisted that the Tottenham loanee was performing well and making a positive impact.

Speaking to German daily Express, Littbarski said: “You have to address the issue here: perhaps the best player, Moore, was taken off early despite having produced some really good moments.

“He still looked reasonably fresh, too.

“Perhaps the data from the fitness trackers was not quite as good, but the lad played well and made things happen.”

Moore will now hope to start again when his side face Union Berlin in the German Cup next week.

The 19-year-old is yet to register a goal contribution for Koln and will be keen to change that in the next game.

Meanwhile, Moore is also trying to learn German, admitting that the language is ‘really difficult’ while remaining determined to ‘ramp up’ his efforts.