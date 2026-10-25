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Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has praised Derek McInnes for his ‘really shrewd’ tactical move to push James Penrice in midfield at points in games.

Rangers secured a thumping 4-0 victory over St Johnstone in their tenth game of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, getting back to winning ways after the draw with Dundee.

Kevin Kelsy scored a brace while Ryan Naderi and Tochi Chukwuani netted one goal each to hand the Light Blues their seventh league win this season.

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Despite a convincing victory, Rangers’ set-piece delivery came in for some criticism, with suggestion that they are not making the most of their targets in the box.

However, Penrice, who continues to tuck into midfield at points in games, impressed again.

When Dan Neil was substituted in the 69th minute, Rangers boss McInnes introduced Tur Rommens and moved Penrice further forward.

Halliday is a big fan of the tactical change in general that has happened by having Penrice tuck into midfield.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

He also praised Rangers for their ability to win back possession and transition quickly into attack, crediting their speed in exploiting turnovers and putting opponents under pressure before they can reorganise defensively.

The former Rangers star credited Penrice’s presence in midfield with improving the Gers’ ability to press and recover possession, giving them greater numbers in central areas and helping them transition into attack more effectively.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, he said: “It’s been a really shrewd move by Derek McInnes to move James Penrice into midfield.

“Rangers are excellent when they turn the ball over against the opposition… how quickly they turn the ball over in attack, that’s where I think Rangers are really good.

“A lot of that is down to Penrice because they have more bodies in the middle of the park.”

Penrice arrived at Ibrox during the summer transfer window from Greek side AEK Athens on loan and has since become an important player for McInnes.

His impressive performances have garnered praise from a former Scotland international, who is of the opinion that the 27-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, with a Scotland call-up only a matter of time.

It remains to be seen whether Penrice can carry his strong form into the later part of the season.