Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Easter Road.

Celtic suffered disappointment yet again in the Europa League in midweek when they were turned over at Celtic Park by Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The blow had one journalist worrying that Celtic’s reputation in Europe is rapidly declining, while an ex-Scotland star questioned the club’s summer transfer business.

Domestically is likely where O’Neill’s real focus lies at the moment, with the experienced boss knowing his squad are coming up short in Europe.

He will be looking for a response today away at Easter Road, against a Hibs side who are struggling.

Hibernian have lost three of their last four Scottish Premiership games, drawing the other, and Celtic are the last opponents they would like to face given that run.

Celtic attacker Camilo Duran has stressed that the Bhoys are focused on winning the title and does not believe they can afford to drop points at Hibernian.

The Bhoys won 2-1 on their last visit to Easter Road, in May this year and O’Neill would take a repeat today.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Hibernian this afternoon is Sam Johnstone, while at the back O’Neill selects Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield is set to be a key battleground between the two teams and Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren, while Callum Osmand and Camilo Duran support Kasper Hogh.

If O’Neill needs to try to influence the game from the bench with his substitutions then he has options to change his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian and they include Jota and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Hibernian

Johnstone, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Nygren, Duran, Osmand, Hogh

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Johnston, Jota, Sorensen, Carter-Vickers, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Mheuka, Forrest