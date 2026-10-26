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Aston Villa will be monitoring Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov along with Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin in the Istanbul derby clash.

Unai Emery’s side are already showing signs they can be a force to reckon with in the Premier League this season, while they are also competitive in the Champions League.

Emery may want reinforcements and Aston Villa are already assessing potential additions for the January transfer window and next summer, with Turkey emerging as a possible destination in their search for new talent.

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The Premier League outfit will therefore keep a close eye on the Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, scheduled for Monday night.

It was recently suggested that Aston Villa ‘will be watching’ Fenerbahce winger Aydin in action against Galatasaray.

However, it appears that there is more than one player that Aston Villa’s scout will have his eye on during the encounter.

According to Turkish outlet Ntvspor, Aston Villa will also be monitoring Galatasaray midfielder Batrakov.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of several European teams.

Following Morgan Rogers’ departure to Chelsea, the Villa Park outfit signed Switzerland international Johan Manzambi to fill the void.

Though the Swiss midfielder has done well for them so far, the Villans are looking to further bolster that position.

Batrakov only joined Galatasaray this summer from his boyhood club Lokomotiv Moscow and has assisted twice in six Super Lig appearances.

Aston Villa’s scout will be running the rule over him to see how he copes with what is a massive occasion against Fenerbahce, arguably the biggest game a Galatasaray player can play in.

Galatasaray currently sit in 23rd spot in the lengthy Champions League league table, while Emery’s Aston Villa are a lofty second following three games in the competition.