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Southampton defender Joshua Quarshie has suffered an injury while on loan at Sturm Graz, with head coach Fabio Ingolitsch hopeful that he has not ‘suffered major damage’.

The 22-year-old arrived at St Mary’s in the summer of 2025, joining Saints on a four-year contract.

Last season, the centre-back largely played a supporting role, making 18 appearances across all competitions, but earning just eleven league starts.

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One of his standout moments came at Anfield against Liverpool, where he provided an assist in the EFL Cup third round despite Southampton suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Following that performance, a former Southampton star singled him out as a player who deserved to be in contention for a starting spot in subsequent matches for the Hampshire outfit.

Last summer, the German defender moved to Sturm Graz on loan in search of more regular minutes, joining a side who finished runners-up in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

He has since become a regular under Ingolitsch, making ten appearances this season, including five starts, as Sturm Graz maintain their position in fourth place.

Club played for Country Hoffenheim Germany Fortuna Dusseldorf Germany Greuther Furth Germany Southampton England Sturm Graz Austria Clubs Joshua Quarshie has played for

On Sunday, Quarshie was named in the starting line-up against SV Ried and, although the 22-year-old completed the full 90 minutes in the draw at Merkur Arena, he did not emerge unscathed.

Ingolitsch revealed that the centre-back twisted his ankle following a tackle, offering a cautious update on his condition and confirming that he was experiencing pain, although the ligaments appeared to be stable.

The 34-year-old tactician remains hopeful that the injury has not caused any significant damage, a view parent club Southampton will share.

He told Sky Sport Austria: “He’s in pain, but it seems that the ligaments are stable.

“We hope that he has not suffered any major damage.”

Quarshie is due to return to St Mary’s in June, with his loan deal containing no option to buy and Southampton holding him under contract until 2029.

Should Sturm Graz wish to retain the defender beyond the current campaign, Saints would therefore be in a strong negotiating position.

Southampton, meanwhile, are gearing up for a promotion push, having sat just five points behind league leaders Middlesbrough after 12 games this term, with Quarshie’s performances in Austria potentially strengthening his case for a role in their plans next term.