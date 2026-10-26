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Ajax boss Michel has admitted that he does want to see more from Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare when it comes to pressing opposition players.

After spending just one season at Molineux, having joined in the summer of 2025, the Nigerian striker sought an exit following the club’s relegation to the Championship, sealing a move to Ajax.

Arokodare recently admitted that Ajax’s project to reclaim the Dutch throne impressed him and he has wasted little time making his mark for the Amsterdam giants.

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Earlier this month NEC Nijmegen defender Perr Schuurs claimed that the Wolves star is tougher to deal with than Belgian international Romelu Lukaku and last month Excelsior boss Ruben den Uli dubbed him a cheat code in the Eredivisie.

The Nigerian forward was among the scorers on Sunday when Ajax took on Sparta Rotterdam as De Godenzonen managed to secure a 2-1 victory.

Arokodare’s goal just before half-time was the difference maker in the game, but his performance did not entirely satisfy the Ajax manager.

Michel admitted that he loves Arokodare, but thinks that the Wolves star could offer more by doing better in off-the-ball situations, helping the team by pressing the opposition.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The centre forward featured for 90 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam and the Ajax manager feels that Arokodare needs to be involved in every moment of the game when he is on the pitch.

Asked at a press conference if he wants Arokodare to press more, Michel said: “I want him to do a little more.

“I love Tolu, but he must not lose his energy.

“He needs to be involved in the game at every moment.”

The 25-year-old Wolves star joined the Dutch giants on a season-long loan deal, but Ajax have an option to make it permanent if he manages to impress during his time in Amsterdam.

Arokodare has already made 12 goal contributions in 14 games for Ajax and his goal on Sunday marked his ninth of the ongoing campaign.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how Arokodare does during his spell as it could give a clue as to whether Ajax will trigger the option to buy next summer.