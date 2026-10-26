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Former Netherlands international midfielder Willem van Hanegem has urged Ajax to sign Tolu Arokodare permanently, insisting he would ‘buy him immediately’ and praising the Wolves loanee’s team-first mentality.

The Nigerian striker swapped Wolves for Ajax in July, joining the Dutch giants on a season-long loan after an underwhelming debut campaign at Molineux.

The move has already proved a masterstroke, with Arokodare surpassing his goal involvement tally at Wolves in considerably fewer minutes in Amsterdam.

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Under Ajax boss Michel, he has made 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing three assists, with his performances earning praise from an Eredivisie defender who suggested even Romelu Lukaku is easier to handle.

Ajax visited Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend and secured a 2-1 victory, with the Wolves loanee once again finding the net to seal all three points.

However, following the match, the Spanish boss called on the 25-year-old to offer more when it comes to pressing.

Van Hanegem, meanwhile, has urged Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff to make Arokodare’s loan move permanent, praising the striker’s ability to carry the team and put collective needs ahead of his own.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He contrasted the 25-year-old’s performances with those of Marcos Leonardo, arguing that the Brazilian has made such a poor start that even his occasional positive contributions are now being viewed favourably.

Van Hanegem also praised the Nigerian hitman for offering Leonardo encouragement with his words, despite believing there is a significant gap in quality between the two players.

The 82-year-old wrote in his column in Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “That Tolu with that difficult surname, I would buy him immediately if I were Jordi Cruyff.

“That guy takes that whole team in tow.

“And he thinks more about the team than about himself.

“Marcos Leonardo has had such a poor start that we have reached a point where, if he chases the ball or reaches a teammate, we say: he didn’t even play badly.

“But Tolu really helps him with his words afterwards, even though he is fifteen classes better than that expensive Brazilian.

“That is really nice.”

Ajax sit just three points behind Feyenoord, with Arokodare playing his part in their push towards the top, an ambition to which the Nigerian revealed he was drawn when deciding to join the Lancers.

The Eredivisie outfit have a purchase option included in the loan agreement, and with each passing week, the prospect of Arokodare remaining at Ajax beyond the current campaign appears increasingly plausible.

Wolves, meanwhile, are not short of options up front, with Fer Lopez, Adam Armstrong and Raul Jimenez all contributing at Molineux as the Old Gold sit fourth in the Championship table.