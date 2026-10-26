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German journalist Tobias Feldhoff has hailed Werder Bremen’s loan capture of West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug as a ‘stroke of genius’.

West Ham signed Fullkrug in 2024 after his impressive displays for Borussia Dortmund in the hope he could be a hugely successful number 9 for them.

However, persistent injury problems and his inability to make the most of his opportunities have made his time with the Hammers a disappointing one.

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The 33-year-old has rediscovered his form since returning to Germany, having joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

The striker has made a strong start to his Bundesliga campaign, finding the net eight times in seven appearances and scoring once more in the German Cup.

The Hammers loanee recently earned praise from a team-mate, who believes the German ‘simply makes the difference’ in games.

It was recently suggested that the attacker has been given greater control over his workload at Werder Bremen, with sporting director Clemens Fritz believing the approach is paying off.

Clubs played for Werder Bremen 1. FC Nurnberg Greuther Furth Hannover 96 Borussia Dortmund West Ham United AC Milan Clubs Fullkrug has played for

Praise is continuing to flow in for Fullkrug, which will be music to West Ham’s ears as they eye a permanent sale next summer.

Now journalist Feldhoff has described Fullkrug’s move to Werder Bremen as an ‘absolute stroke of genius’, despite the move initially attracting criticism from several experts.

He highlighted the attacker’s goalscoring record while also praising his leadership and ability to motivate his team-mates.

The journalist also credited the Hammers’ loanee for playing a major role in Werder Bremen’s impressive comebacks this season.

He wrote in his column in the German outlet Fussball Transfers: “The return of Fullkrug, viewed critically by many experts, has proven to be an absolute stroke of genius.

“He’s not only delivering on the scoring front with nine goals in the eight competitive matches so far, but also as a leader and motivator for the team.

“His contribution to Werder Bremen’s impressive comebacks this season has been immense.”

Werder Bremen will again rely on Fullkrug to look after the goalscoring department when they face Borussia Dortmund later this week in the German Cup.

The Bundesliga side’s sporting director has already expressed the club’s desire to retain the West Ham loanee beyond the current season, despite his loan deal containing no purchase option.

Werder Bremen will need to sit down with West Ham if they want to thrash out a fee.