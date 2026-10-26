Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Premier League giants Leeds United and Everton have scouted Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, who is on Sunderland’s radar.

The 25-year-old winger was a hot topic during the last summer transfer window with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland keen to secure his signature.

In July, Liverpool also had Catamo on their wish list, but Sporting Lisbon were firmly opposed to an exit, while Bradley Barcola was the Reds’ top target.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Sunderland offered the Mozambique international a salary five times higher than he currently earns but failed to come to an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to secure a deal.

The Black Cats have to not give up hope of adding Catamo to their squad, as he has remained a target for the winter transfer window.

However, Sunderland will have to be wary of competition from Premier League outfits, as, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Leeds United and Everton have ‘recently scouted’ the winger.

In the summer Daniel Farke’s Leeds were keen to add to their winger department and they tried to sign Julian Brandt and Igor Paixao; both pursuits ended with failure.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Jean-Matteo Bahoya arrived on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, but has yet to be trusted on a regular basis by Farke.

Leeds have made a brilliant start to the season, due to which they find themselves in seventh place in the league table and they are already planning for the winter transfer window; Catamo could be someone they look to bring to Elland Road.

Everton boss David Moyes brought in three wingers in the form of Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish and Tyrique George in the summer, but the Toffees have struggled to score goals in the ongoing campaign, netting eight goals in eight Premier League games so far.

Now Moyes has his eyes on Catamo, but Everton might have to dig deep in their pockets to sign the winger from Sporting Lisbon.

There is also interest from Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Brentford in Catamo, with Sporting Lisbon keen to achieve a big price if he is to be sold soon.