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Former Everton striker Beto has come in for harsh criticism following his performance in Fiorentina’s loss against Inter Milan, being dubbed ‘a shadow’ of his former self and ‘like a child’.

Everton signed Beto from Serie A outfit Udinese in August 2023 for a fee of €25m, with the striker committing to a four-year deal with the Toffees.

After scoring 25 goals in 112 appearances for the Toffees, the 28-year-old brought his three-year spell at the Premier League club to an end by completing a deadline-day move to Fiorentina.

Everton let Beto go despite not having a replacement signed up and they have paid the price, with just Thierno Barry as their only senior striker now.

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Beto has made six appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina so far, including two starts, but is yet to score a goal in the league.

Despite that, he was dubbed a ‘top player’ by Fiorentina team-mate Mateo Pellegrino, who is relying on the hitman to help with his development.

Away at Inter Milan on Sunday, Beto started on the bench for La Viola, along with Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto.

Both Beto and Gnonto were brought on in the second half in Fiorentina’s clash against Inter Milan, but neither of them could prevent La Viola from losing 2-1 against the Nerazzurri.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Beto was only given seven minutes, but it was long enough to see his performance and lack of impact in general at Fiorentina savaged by the Italian media.

The former Everton man produced a display which was rated as miles off his Udinese days, amid suggestions he is looking like a player who needs development rather than a seasoned professional.

Rating the players for Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, journalist Fabio Licari wrote: “Gnonto is far better out wide than the bewildered Mastantuono, who is not a winger.

“But Beto is a shadow of the fine player he once was at Udinese.

“He’s like a child who still has to learn how to walk.”

Both Beto and Gnonto are yet to score in the league for La Viola, but they have excuses to hand due to a lack of starts.

Beto will hope that he is given more minutes to make an impact in the coming weeks, as Fiorentina look to climb the Serie A standings.

La Viola currently sit inside the relegation zone with just four points from eight games.