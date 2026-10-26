Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Italy legend Alessandro Costacurta has praised Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade after Juventus’ win over Lecce, describing him as a good option in attack, while noting there is still room for improvement.

Since joining Juventus from Newcastle on deadline day, the 24-year-old has struggled to make the desired impact, largely playing second fiddle to Randal Kolo Muani and managing just nine appearances across all competitions.

At the weekend, the Newcastle loanee made his first Serie A start against Lecce, leading the line alongside the French striker.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Although he failed to register a goal contribution at the Via del Mare, Woltemade played the full 90 minutes as the Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory.

The result lifted the Serie A heavyweights to seventh in the table after a stuttering start to their league campaign, with eight matches now played.

Costacurta praised Woltemade for his ability to receive the ball at his feet and help Juventus move up the pitch, describing him as a useful option in attack.

He believes the 24-year-old can operate as a target man and offer a good solution for the side, although there remains plenty of room for improvement in that role.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Costacurta also stressed that the movement of the players around Woltemade needs to improve, suggesting Juventus are yet to find the necessary coordination in attacking areas.

The former Italy international said via Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “Woltemade is the only forward you can play the ball into at his feet and use to bring the team up the pitch.

“I thought he was a good solution, although he can improve.

“I believe he can play as a target man, but he still has a lot to work on.

“The players around him are not moving well enough yet.”

The Germany international has already found his scoring touch for Juventus in Europe, registering three goals and an assist in the Europa League, where he has started every match.

He will be eager to turn his European form into more regular domestic minutes, with Spalletti’s use of the 3-5-2 offering him a chance to stake his claim for a starting spot as Juventus eye attacking reinforcements in the winter window.

Woltemade, who has no option to buy included in his loan deal, has faced mixed criticism since arriving in Italy, with one Italian journalist recently voicing his frustration over the ‘rollercoaster judgements’ surrounding the hitman.