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Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has vowed not to repeat the mistake that led to his sending off against Villarreal, insisting that his focus is on helping Valencia climb the table.

The 23-year-old left Anfield for his second loan spell away from the club on deadline day, having spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and joined La Liga giants Valencia.

He is yet to make a start for the La Liga side, having made just six appearances and accumulated 152 minutes without registering a goal or assist.

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On Saturday, the Liverpool loanee came off the bench against Villarreal in the 70th minute, with the score level at 1-1.

However, Elliott picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, first for a tackle before being booked for dissent moments later.

The Liverpool midfielder’s dismissal left Valencia with ten men, matching Villarreal’s numbers on the pitch, but the Yellow Submarine struck in stoppage time to claim the victory.

Elliott apologised to his team-mates and the club’s supporters for the sending off, admitting his mistake and expressing regret over the incident.

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The 23-year-old assured them that it will not happen again, while stressing that his immediate focus is on returning to action and working even harder.

He also underlined his determination to help Los Che climb out of their current predicament, with the club sitting 19th in the standings, and thanked the supporters for their continued backing.

Elliott wrote on his Instagram story: “I would like to apologise to my team-mates and the incredible Valencia CF supporters for yesterday’s sending off.

“I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry.

“It won’t happen again.

“Right now, I’m just focused on coming back, working even harder and helping the team get out of this situation as soon as possible.

“Thank you always for your support and support to us as players.

“Amunt Valencia”

Although former manager Carlos Corberan played a major role in bringing Elliott to the Mestalla, new boss Javier Aguirre has also praised the 23-year-old’s attitude and eagerness to develop.

Elliott will be keen to make a greater impact upon his return from suspension as he looks to establish himself in Spain, with Liverpool keeping tabs on his progress.

The London-born attacking midfielder has made 149 appearances for the Reds, and with no option to buy included in his loan deal, his performances at the Mestalla could have a bearing on his longer-term future at Anfield.