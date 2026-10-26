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Former Premier League winger Perry Groves is of the view that Newcastle United star Nico Gonzalez bullied Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the build up to Harvey Barnes’ goal on Sunday.

In the summer, Newcastle brought in 24-year-old defensive midfielder Gonzalez as an experienced head in midfield, following his Premier League spell at Manchester City.

The midfielder has established himself as a regular in Matthias Jaissle’s midfield, featuring six times in the league for the Magpies.

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Gonzalez featured for the full 90 minutes on Sunday against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and helped Newcastle to end their two-game winless run by beating Pierre Sage’s side 2-0 away from home.

William Osula broke the deadlock in the 47th minute and Barnes doubled the lead for the visitors soon after to seal the game for them.

Palace captain Wharton lost the ball to Gonzalez at the edge of their box, which kickstarted a move resulting in Barnes scoring from Amar Dedic’s pass and Groves was not satisfied with the Eagles skipper’s efforts.

The former top-flight star feels that Wharton was bullied off the ball by the Newcastle midfielder and pointed out that the England international did not do enough to protect the ball from Gonzalez.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Groves also pointed out that Newcastle were a completely different side during the second half and added that Jaissle’s side were moving the ball quickly and made better decisions.

“He’s got to be stronger. Adam Wharton has got to be stronger”, Groves, asked if Gonzalez had bullied Wharton, said on talkSPORT (25th October, 15:16) just after Harvey Barnes made it 2-0 for Newcastle in the 58th minute.

“It just didn’t mean enough to him. He’s got to put his body in between Gonzalez and the ball.

“But Matthias Jaissle, that’s got to be one of his best half-time team-talks because this is a completely different Newcastle team in the second half.

“They are moving the ball quicker, making better decisions, snapping into tackles.”

Before the international break, Wharton received praise from commentator Adam Pope for his performance against Leeds United and the Crystal Palace star will be keen to prove his quality in the upcoming games.

With three points secured at Palace, Newcastle are sitting eighth place in the league table with eleven points from eight games.

The pressure though has been cranked up a notch on Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage.