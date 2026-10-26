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LFC TV commentator Steve Hunter believes Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo can be a leader in the Reds’ dressing room, revealing that he affectionately calls the Uruguayan international ‘the big unit’.

Araujo struggled for game time under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, despite wearing the captain’s armband for the Blaugrana.

Seeking more regular first-team opportunities, the Uruguayan joined Liverpool on a season-long loan this summer, with an option for the Reds to buy him permanently.

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The 27-year-old has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield side so far, while chipping in with two goals and one assist.

Araujo has shown his ability to fill different defensive roles, covering both centre-back and right-back whenever needed; he has of late been deployed at right-back by Andoni Iraola.

It has been suggested that Araujo has settled in well at Liverpool, with the Reds potentially considering a permanent move for the defender already.

The Uruguayan recently highlighted the similarities between playing for Liverpool and Barcelona, noting that both clubs expect their players to perform at their highest level in every game.

Booked against Minute Nottingham Forest (H) 79 Manchester City (H) 8 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 36 Ronald Araujo’s bookings so far

Araujo featured for 90 minutes as a right-back against Brighton on Sunday and played his part in helping Liverpool secure a 2-0 victory.

Hunter expressed his admiration for Araujo, affectionately calling the defender the “big unit” and highlighting the strong impression he has made at Liverpool.

He praised the defender’s impact at Liverpool, highlighting his experience and leadership following the departure of several senior players.

The commentator also pointed to Araujo’s versatility, noting that the centre-back has performed well at right-back and provided Liverpool with defensive solidity.

After the final whistle in the Brighton game, Hunter said on LFC TV: “A special word for the man that I call the big unit. Big Ronald, we love him, Ronald Araujo.

“A lot of people said in the dressing room with some leaders leaving, but you’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk there, you’ve got Ali, two massive leaders in that dressing room.

“But you know what I think Big Ronald has done, he is experienced as well, he is a Uruguayan international, he said he spoke to Luis Suarez about what Liverpool is all about.

“He has fitted in so well.

“You know, he is a centre-back, but he is doing a terrific job for us at right-back. He is solid.”

Iraola will once again rely on Araujo to help the Anfield side, who are set to play challenging fixtures in the upcoming days.

Liverpool will next take on Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup before meeting defending champions Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Should the Uruguayan maintain his impressive form, Liverpool might opt to sign him permanently next summer.