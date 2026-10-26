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Valencia winger David Otorbi is sweating over an injury picked up against Villarreal, which could jeopardise a January move, amid Liverpool and Newcastle United both being keen on him.

On Saturday, Valencia welcomed Villarreal to the Mestalla for their tenth La Liga fixture of the season, desperate for a win as they languish in the relegation zone.

However, a moment of indiscipline from Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott – for which he has apologised – which resulted in a red card, coupled with goals from Alexander Freeman and Georges Mikautadze, handed the Yellow Submarine a narrow 2-1 victory.

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The match brought further bad news for Los Che, as Otorbi was stretchered off early in the first half after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring.

The injury is understood to be a hamstring tear, although tests to establish its severity have yet to take place, with significant swelling complicating the assessment.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, the tests are now scheduled for Tuesday, with the diagnosis potentially having a bearing on whether a January move can materialise for the 19-year-old.

Newcastle United are said to be firmly in the race for his signature, having sent two coaches to watch him in action against Racing Santander earlier this month, when he scored his only goal of the season.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Magpies are not alone in their pursuit, with Otorbi’s agent revealing that several Premier League clubs have made contact, while Liverpool are also understood to be interested.

The timeline for the Spanish winger’s recovery could prove decisive in determining whether a January move materialises or interested clubs have to wait until the summer to pursue him.

Having extended his contract with Valencia in April, Otorbi is tied to the club until 2028, giving Los Che considerable negotiating power over the future of their academy prospect.

However, the La Liga side are enduring a difficult campaign, sitting in the relegation zone with just one league win this season.

Should Javier Aguirre fail to turn things around with the threat of relegation looming, Otorbi could become a more attainable target for the clubs monitoring his progress.