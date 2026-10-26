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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome feels Jaka Bijol struggles for pace and as such, if fit, Daniel Farke is likely to restore Nico Elvedi to the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

The Whites brought in 30-year-old Swiss centre-back Elvedi this summer to strengthen their defence and he recently managed to impress commentator Adam Pope with his passing abilities.

Elvedi has established himself as a regular in Farke’s starting lineup, which ex-Switzerland defender Stephane Henchoz predicted after the centre-back put pen to paper and joined Leeds.

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However, Elvedi was not in Leeds’ matchday squad against Sunderland on Sunday, as he missed the game due to an illness and Farke gave Bijol the nod to start the game, which ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

It was Bijol’s first start in the league since Leeds’ fixture against Brentford in August and the Slovenian defender, with the help of Tarik Muharemovic and James Justin, kept a clean sheet.

Newsome is of the view that Bijol delivered a nice and steady performance in Leeds’ defence and pointed out that the 27-year-old dealt well with difficult situations during the game.

However, the Leeds legend suspects Elvedi’s return to the starting lineup in place of Bijol in the upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth will happen if he is fit.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Newsome pointed out that Bournemouth have players with pace in their squad and stressed that Bijol is not one of the quickest players, which gives Elvedi the edge.

“I thought he [Bijol] did well. Nice and steady in difficult circumstances, difficult conditions”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (25th October, 18:57).

“Dealt well with it and looked really assured.

“He’ll be happy with his performance.

“It’s a difficult one [for the Bournemouth game]. I think Daniel Farke likes Elvedi.

“The one thing about Bijol which he slightly struggles with is his pace.

“He’s just not the quickest and I think Bournemouth you’ve got quick lads at the top of the pitch.

“Elvedi, is he able to deal with that a bit better? That for me is the reason he potentially gets the nod.”

Leeds signed Bijol from Udinese in the summer of 2025 and last season Farke claimed that the centre-back shows captain’s pedigree, but this season he has only managed to clock 258 minutes in the league so far.

Elvedi, on the other hand, has featured six times in the league with 502 minutes under his belt and now it remains to be seen whether Bijol will be able to force himself into Farke’s starting lineup in the upcoming games again.