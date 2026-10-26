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Former Scottish Premiership striker Conor Sammon has hailed Rangers star Kim Min-su for the positive and direct approach he brings to the wing.

The Gers welcomed the South Korean to Ibrox from Girona during the summer for a €10m deal, making him the club’s second-most expensive arrival of the transfer window.

Shortly after joining, Kim earned praise from Derek McInnes for his excellent technical ability, with the Rangers boss backing the winger to develop further in Glasgow.

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Kim wasted little time in securing regular starts at Ibrox and has so far accumulated 640 minutes across nine appearances.

However, the South Korean is yet to register a goal involvement, underlining his struggle to deliver a decisive end product in the final third, something Andy Halliday thinks has to change.

With Kim still searching for his first goal contribution, scrutiny is growing around the winger, increasing the need for him to reverse his fortunes.

But Sammon believes Kim is beginning to hit his stride at Rangers, pointing out the attacker’s positive approach and directness on the pitch.

Club played for Country Girona Spain FC Andorra Spain Rangers Scotland Clubs Kim Min-su has played for

The former striker also highlighted Kim’s awareness in picking out runners, while stressing that Rangers have plenty to build on as their confidence continues to grow.

Sammon said on the Scottish Football Podcast (15.13): “I think Min-su looks to be really coming on song.

“You can see him; he is always so positive, so direct.

“He is always looking for runners, for the likes of [Kevin] Kelsy and [Ryan] Naderi.

“So yes, there is a lot to be positive about Rangers, and they are bringing in more confidence really.”

The Glasgow giants now face an important test against Hearts on Wednesday night, with Kim looking to retain his place in the starting lineup and finally break his goal drought.

Rangers are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run and continue to pile the pressure on Celtic, who sit four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Rory Loy recently suggested that McInnes is embarrassed by his failure to steer the Gers beyond the European qualifiers, which he will be desperate to put right.