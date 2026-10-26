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Ex-Nigerian star turned agent Abiola Dauda has insisted that Leeds United believe in Leonard Ngenge, backing him to become a top player, but cryptically revealed there are some things he cannot say about the move.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds’ academy set-up during this year’s winter window after catching the club’s eye with his long-term potential.

The Peacocks handed the defender an 18-month contract, bringing him to Elland Road from Nigerian outfit Remo Stars.

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Following his arrival in Yorkshire, Ngenge described the move as the most significant step of his career to date.

The Nigerian remains part of Leeds’ academy ranks and is yet to make his senior debut, with the next stage of his development still ahead of him.

Back in January, Daniel Farke stressed that Ngenge should be allowed to progress naturally rather than being rushed into the first-team picture.

Nevertheless, Ngenge has already made two appearances for Nigeria’s senior national team, offering an early indication of his promise.

Club Years Ikorodu City 2024-2025 Remo Stars 2025-2026 Leeds United 2026- Leonard Ngenge’s career history

Dauda has weighed in on the switch and is clear that Ngenge earned his move to Leeds on his own merit.

He also insisted that Leeds have full faith in Ngenge while expressing confidence in the youngster’s ability to reach the highest level.

Dauda though also admitted that there are some things he cannot say about the move to Leeds; it remains to be seen what those are.

The agent told African outlet Africafoot: “There are some things I cannot say about Leonard’s transfer to Leeds, but what I can say is that he deserves it.

“Going for a trial during the winter is no joke.

“Leeds also believe in him, and I know he will become a top player.”

When Ngenge might get a chance in the senior side at Elland Road remains to be seen, with competition for places at Leeds hugely tough at present.

Meanwhile, Leeds had to settle for a goalless draw in Sunday’s clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Farke’s side are next in action against Bournemouth on Saturday, when they will look to end a four-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Jon Newsome has suggested that Nico Elvedi could move ahead of Jaka Bijol in the pecking order for the trip to Dean Court, should the Swiss defender be fit to face the Cherries.