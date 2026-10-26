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Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has lauded Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin for an assured display in keeping a clean sheet against Sheffield Wednesday, and pointed to the shot-stopper’s impressive run of form this season.

The 21-year-old came through the Potters’ academy before embarking on a series of loan spells to further his development.

As part of that progression, Simkin joined Doncaster on a season-long loan during the summer, with regular first-team football offering an opportunity to sharpen his credentials.

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The custodian has so far managed to secure a starting berth between the posts in all 12 appearances.

Simkin retained his place for Saturday’s encounter with Sheffield Wednesday and proved instrumental in Doncaster’s 2-0 victory, keeping the opposition at bay to help secure all three points.

The clean sheet was Simkin’s fourth for Doncaster, underlining his growing importance for the League One outfit.

Following the match, McCann hailed Simkin’s consistency this season, noting that the Stoke loanee had dealt well with a demanding test against Sheffield Wednesday.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Doncaster boss also singled out his exceptional stop during the match and expressed satisfaction with the goalkeeper’s overall performance.

McCann said on Doncaster’s official channel (5.48): “Tommy has been in really good form this season.

“He’s had to subdue some shots and saves, particularly on a tricky surface.

“I think the flicked header [from Mason Burstow] was an outstanding save.

“So, I am really pleased with him.”

Simkin is due to return to Stoke at the end of the season, with his current contract at the Potters running until 2028.

The Potters talent has already spoken of his ambition to become Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper, with his performances at Doncaster offering a chance to strengthen his standing ahead of his return.

Last term, during Simkin’s loan spell at Leyton Orient, boss Richie Wellens also praised the youngster for overcoming a difficult spell.