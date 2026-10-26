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Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri has been hailed for a ‘superb save’ that proved pivotal in helping his Torino side to secure a valuable Serie A win over Monza.

The 28-year-old joined the Serie A outfit on loan during the summer, hoping to recapture the form he struggled to produce at Elland Road.

However, Perri endured a difficult start to life in Turin, with his early displays attracting scrutiny and raising questions over his credentials between the posts.

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Despite the criticism, Torino have continued to back the Brazilian, introducing personalised training sessions towards the end of last month to help sharpen his conditioning and improve his overall readiness.

There have since been encouraging signs that Perri is regaining his peak physical and mental condition, with the additional work beginning to yield positive results.

Recently, the custodian also credited Torino’s goalkeeping coaches for their guidance and the work they have put into helping him improve.

Last weekend, Perri recorded his first clean sheet in Torino colours, offering a welcome indication of progress after his challenging opening spell.

Game Competition Como (H) Serie A Frosinone (A) Serie A Lecce (H) Serie A Torino’s next three games

During Friday night’s clash against Monza, Perri once again guarded Torino’s goal and played his part in securing all three points on home soil as it finished 3-2 to the hosts.

Torino focused website Toro Goal assessed Perri’s display positively, noting his assured handling of both low and high crosses before highlighting his ‘superb save’ to deny Ricardo Mangas.

Toro Goal wrote on Medium about Perri’s performance against Monza, noting how he needed to stay focused after rarely being needed: “Never called into action in the first half, he was ready to come out both low and high.

“He saved the result with a superb save from Mangas, and shortly thereafter Torino made it 3-1.”

Perri was not the only former Premier League player in the Torino side on Friday night, with Che Adams leading the line up top.

Torino’s next assignment sees them host Como on Tuesday night, with Perri keen to build on his recent upturn and maintain the momentum.

How he continues to fare during his time in Italy is of great interest to Leeds as they will be keen to see Torino trigger their option to buy clause in the goalkeeper.