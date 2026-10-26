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Former England and Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green believes Tottenham Hotspur could be on their way back, with their result against Chelsea set to ‘galvanise’ them.

The Lilywhites had a poor start to their season in the Premier League, which raised eyebrows as it came on the back of a summer of heavy spending.

However, the north London club have started to turn things around, securing back-to-back wins.

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Spurs first secured a 3-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s Coventry City and then won 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The two wins have helped Tottenham climb up the Premier League table from the relegation zone, easing some of the pressure.

Green highlighted that positive results such as the 2-0 win over Chelsea can ‘galvanise’ a side.

He also highlighted the return of injured players as a boost for Spurs, believing their increased availability will help Tottenham build on their recent performances.

Game Competition Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Leeds United (A) Premier League Ipswich Town (H) Premier League Tottenham’s next three games

The former goalkeeper suggested that Tottenham could be rediscovering their form.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “Results like this galvanise a side.

“When you look at the players coming back, yes [James] Maddison got injured and he’ll be a question mark over the next few weeks, but players coming back, momentum coming back – you feel, and say it quietly, Tottenham might just be coming back.”

Tottenham will now hope to complete a hat-trick of wins when they face Crystal Palace next weekend and will be taking on an Eagles side where boss Pierre Sage is under huge pressure.

There could also be a freshness factor as Crystal Palace are in action on Wednesday night when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Destiny Udogie will be fit to feature for Tottenham against Palace, as Roberto De Zerbi has raised concerns over the defender’s recurring injuries.