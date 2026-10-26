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Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has insisted that the Whites need to be more clinical in the opposition’s final third.

Following an impressive start to their Premier League season, the Yorkshire club have seen the wins dry up of late.

The Whites drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Sunday and are now winless in their last four Premier League games.

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Goalkeeper James Trafford was Leeds’ standout performer against the Black Cats, making four saves to ensure Regis Le Bris’ side failed to find the net.

Matteo praised the Whites for the pressing they put in at the Stadium of Light, but believes they did not apply it collectively enough.

The former Leeds star also highlighted the need for Leeds to improve in the final third, particularly with their delivery, insisting that they have the players capable of making a difference but have yet to show that quality consistently.

Speaking after the game on LUTV (6:34), Matteo said: “We press really well and when we press together we’re even better.

“I just think we didn’t press together enough today.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“But we were a good side and we’re improving. I just think we need that final third.

“I talk about a lot when I’m doing the home games as well sometimes that final third, just get a little bit better at that and give the deliveries better, because we’ve got the players who can do it.

“But it just hasn’t happened in certain games, big games and this game today didn’t see that quality, but again you’ve got to give Sunderland a bit of credit as well.”

Harry Wilson, who started against Sunderland, is lacking confidence and needs a bit of luck to get his Leeds career going, according to former White Jon Newsome.

Another Leeds star who was handed a start after a while was Jaka Bijol, but Newsome believes his lack of pace could see Daniel Farke restore Nico Elvedi to the starting lineup against Bournemouth, provided the latter is fit.

Regardless of who starts, the Yorkshire club will be looking to end their winless streak when they travel to Dean Court to face Bournemouth.

Leeds will need to be careful as the Cherries will be motivated following their 3-0 win over Manchester United.

However, the Whites will be fresher of the two sides heading into the clash, as the Cherries have a midweek fixture against Aston Villa in the fourth round of the EFL Cup to take care of.

The last two meetings between Leeds and Bournemouth have both ended in 2-2 draws and it remains to be seen whether Farke’s side can secure a positive result at the weekend.