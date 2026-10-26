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West Ham United are reluctant to sanction a January exit for centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos amid interest from Turkish giants Besiktas.

Nuno’s West Ham suffered only their second defeat in the Championship against Southampton on Saturday, leaving them third in the table.

Mavropanos has played a major role in their solid start to the campaign, starting eleven of 12 matches and scoring five goals.

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The Greek defender has also featured in every match in which the Hammers have kept a clean sheet so far, with the club managing four of them.

The 6ft 4in centre-back also featured under Nuno in the EFL Cup, registering an assist in the 3-2 defeat to Fulham, which sent the Irons crashing out of the competition.

Following the club’s relegation over the summer, the Greece international attracted interest from several of Europe’s top leagues and was even tipped to leave the London Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach was also among the 28-year-old’s admirers, but the interest failed to translate into a move.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Besiktas, who are looking to strengthen their defence, have identified Mavropanos as a potential signing and are preparing to open negotiations with West Ham, while Olympiacos and Burnley are also monitoring the situation.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the Hammers are reluctant to part ways with Mavropanos in January and have little appetite for losing the 28-year-old midway through the season.

The London club’s stance on the Greek defender is understood to be the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a potential move to Besiktas.

Mavropanos, who joined West Ham in 2023, has two years remaining on his contract, although it has been suggested that he would not be opposed to a January departure.

Besiktas could offer him Europa League football and the chance to challenge near the top of the table, with the Turkish club currently sitting five points off the summit of the Super Lig.

It remains to be seen whether their interest develops into a formal bid in the winter window, with West Ham’s league position and their ability to find a suitable replacement likely to weigh heavily on their decision.