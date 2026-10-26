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Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has stressed that he wants goalkeeper James Trafford to be more vocal on the pitch to organise the Whites players.

Leeds’ goalkeeping department went through a period of real change in the summer after the departures of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier, with doubts regarding Lucas Perri’s future at Elland Road.

The Whites were linked with several goalkeepers in the market and in the end, managed to agree a deal with Manchester City to sign 24-year-old Trafford.

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Leeds’ relentless effort to improve themselves impressed Trafford and he has featured in all eight Premier League games for the Yorkshire giants so far.

On Sunday, Leeds took on Sunderland away from home and the 24-year-old managed to keep a clean sheet against the Black Cats, with the game ending with a 0-0 scoreline.

Matteo pointed out that the Whites star made some vital saves to keep Leeds in the game and added that Trafford registering his second clean sheet away from home is a positive for Leeds.

However, the ex-Leeds defender wants Trafford to be more vocal on the pitch to organise his team-mates through instructions and he believes that he will get better at his job once he starts organising players.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“I think one of the positives is probably Trafford getting a clean sheet again away from home, [it] is important for him and I think he made some vital saves at certain moments as well, which shows how good he is and how good he can be and he will get better”, Matteo said on LUTV. (5.20)

“What I’d like to see a bit more from him is talking, organising because obviously we don’t see that, we don’t hear that.

“Obviously I certainly had it when I was at Leeds with Nigel Martyn and Paul Robinson talking, organising.

“I think that’ll come with him and when that comes, he will be an even better player.”

Earlier this month Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted that he was desperate to sign Trafford, as he was so convinced by the 24-year-old’s goalkeeping abilities.

Trafford has made nine appearances for Leeds this season in all competitions so far and managed to keep four clean sheets in the process.

Regular good performances for Trafford have already made him a serious competitor for Jordan Pickford’s England shirt.