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Rangers attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has been criticised amid Anderlecht’s heavy 4-0 Belgian Pro League defeat to Gent.

Aasgaard, who is on loan at Anderlecht with an option to buy, was included in the Belgian giants’ starting eleven for the league fixture on Sunday.

He had an early opportunity in the game, but could not make it count and came in for criticism, with suggestions that more is expected from the Norway international midfielder.

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Gent made Anderlecht pay, handing them their first defeat in four matches and pushing them down to fifth spot in the Belgian Pro League table.

Writing up the game afterwards, Belgian journalist Joel Heymbeeck wrote on Sporza: “Anderlecht started furiously, but Aasgaard blasted a huge chance for the opening goal wildly over the bar.

“You simply expect more from him at a moment like that, don’t you?”

Aasgaard’s start to his spell in Belgium has been a stuttering one as he has taken time to grasp coach Vitor Bruno’s tactical ideas.

Loan star On loan from Andrew Omobamidele Strasbourg Thelo Aasgaard Rangers On loan at Anderlecht

The spell at Anderlecht is Aasgaard’s first outside of football in the UK and he has so far made eight appearances for Anderlecht.

There remains ample time for the 24-year-old to make a positive impression in Belgium, with his loan set to run through until next summer.

Rangers will be keeping a close eye on how Aasgaard does over the coming months as they look for clues as to whether Anderlecht are likely to trigger the option to buy in the loan agreement.

If they do not, then Aasgaard still has a contract at Ibrox which has a further three years left to run.

He would find stiff competition for places if he does return to Glasgow, with Derek McInnes having strengthened in the engine room over the course of the summer.