Matt McNulty/Getty Images

FC Utrecht winger Nordin Amrabat has raised concerns over Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare when it comes to his fitness levels, claiming that the Nigerian gets tired early and stops applying pressure.

Wolves brought Arokodare to England during the summer transfer window of 2025 after his prolific spell at Genk, where he established himself as a regular goalscorer and claimed the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot.

However, he struggled to carry that scoring form into the Premier League, recording just three goals and one assist across 33 appearances in the competition.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The striker joined Dutch giants Ajax on a season-long loan, avoiding dropping into the second tier with Wolves.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for the Eredivisie side, scoring five goals and providing one assist in nine league appearances.

The Wolves loanee was recently praised by an Eredivisie defender, who gave his view that Romelu Lukaku is easier to handle than the Nigerian.

However, the 25-year-old’s fitness level has come under the scanner, amid Ajax boss Michel admitting he wants the striker to press more.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Amrabat, who plays for Utrecht, revealed that he has been keeping an eye on Arokodare.

The Moroccan is of the view that the reason the Wolves striker does not continue his pressing throughout is simply because he gets tired.

Amrabat was quoted as saying by SoccerNews: “I think it has to do with fatigue. Tolu, for example, stopped applying pressure.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on him.

“After 60 minutes, he stops applying pressure. Then he is tired.”

Ajax boss Michel is likely aware of Arokodare’s fitness and running statistics, which raises some questions over whether tiredness is an issue, as the Spaniard wants to see the striker press more.

Should the Wolves loanee maintain his form in the latter part of the season, Ajax could look to sign him permanently.

The Eredivisie outfit have the option to make Arokodare’s loan permanent, and the striker appears increasingly likely to remain at the club beyond this season.

A former Netherlands midfielder has called on Ajax to make Arokodare’s loan move permanent, insisting that he would ‘buy him immediately’.