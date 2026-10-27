Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Derek McInnes has provided an update on injured Gers striker Lawrence Shankland as he bids to return to action at Ibrox.

Shankland joined the Light Blues during the summer transfer window from fellow Scottish side Hearts, signing a two-year contract with Rangers and reuniting with McInnes.

The striker quickly established himself as an important part of McInnes’ squad, starting five Scottish Premiership games and scoring three goals.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

His impressive run was hampered by a serious hamstring injury the hitman suffered in the 1-0 victory against Motherwell last month.

Now McInnes has opened up on Shankland’s recovery process.

McInnes indicated that Shankland is expected to return in the first or second week of December, leaving him enough time to make a significant contribution during the crucial business end of the season as Rangers chase the Scottish Premiership title.

Speaking in a press conference, McInnes said: “He’ll be back in the first, second week of December.

“There is still the main part of the business end of the season for Lawrence to have a big influence.”

Striker Ryan Naderi Youssef Chermiti Lawrence Shankland Kevin Kelsy Bojan Miovski Rangers’ striker options

With Youssef Chermiti already sidelined by an ACL injury, Shankland’s absence was a huge blow for the Light Blues.

In their absence, strikers Ryan Naderi and new arrival Kevin Kelsy took on the goalscoring responsibilities.

Both players have done an impressive job so far in helping Rangers recover from a turbulent start.

The Gers will once again rely on the striker duo to help them secure all three points in a tough fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Rangers will carefully monitor Shankland to make sure the striker does not suffer a fresh setback.

Given how Kelsy and Naderi are performing though, Shankland could have a fight on his hands to get back into the team.