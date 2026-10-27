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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has made it clear that the club are going to appeal Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott’s red card from the weekend, as he believes the sending off was too harsh.

The Reds attacking midfielder joined the La Liga club on a season-long loan to re-establish himself after back-to-back forgettable campaigns.

The former England Under-21 international had a disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa last term, where he completed 90 minutes in only one game, featuring in only five league games.

He was not on Liverpool’s plans for this campaign, with his contract set to run for two more years at Anfield.

Former Valencia boss Carlos Corberan dubbed the 23-year-old as a ‘game-changing player’, and he is now trying to become a key player under new boss Aguirre.

At the weekend, Elliott was sent off after the referee showed him two yellow cards against Villarreal, and he apologised to his Valencia team-mates.

Aguirre, though, has made it clear that the La Liga side will appeal one of Elliott’s two yellow cards, stressing he has already talked to team-manager Voro.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“We’re going to appeal Elliott’s sending-off because he raised his hand”, the Valencia boss said about the Reds on-loan attacker in a press conference.

“We still need to find out whether we can get the decision overturned – I’ve asked Voro.”

He believes that referee Xavier Estrada Fernendez was too harsh to dish out two yellow cards for lifting his hands and lowering them in sequence of one action.

“He gave him a yellow card for raising his arms and another for lowering them.”

The new Valencia boss also stressed that Elliott did not say one word of dissent to the referee because the Englishman does not understand Spanish in the first place.

“He doesn’t even speak Spanish.”

The Mestalla outfit are currently second-bottom in the La Liga league table following their weekend loss against the Yellow Submarine.

Whether Valencia will have the Liverpool loanee available for their next game, remains to be seen.