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Italian journalist Filippo Cornacchia believes Newcastle United and Everton target Teun Koopmeiners is ‘on the right track’ to avoid a January exit from Juventus.

Juventus brought Koopmeiners to Turin from Atalanta in August 2024, investing more than €50m in the Dutch midfielder and securing his services on a five-year contract.

However, Koopmeiners has struggled to reproduce the performances that made him stand out at Atalanta, despite being given opportunities to impress.

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The 28-year-old has registered two goal contributions in seven Serie A appearances for Juventus so far in the current campaign after staying put beyond the summer window.

Despite his struggles, it was suggested at the end of last month that Newcastle and Everton ‘could retrace their steps’ to sign the Juventus midfielder in the winter transfer window.

Koopmeiners recently started for Juventus against Lecce in Serie A and played his part in helping his side secure a 2-0 victory.

Journalist Cornacchia highlighted a change in Koopmeiners’ attitude, noting that the midfielder looked less timid and more confident in his performances against Rennes and Lecce.

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It has been clear for some time that Koopmeiners would like to avoid being offloaded by Juventus and the Italian journalist believes he has done his chances of staying put no harm at all.

He wrote in his column in Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Recent injuries and [Pape Matar] Sarr’s fatigue have given Koopmeiners yet another chance in midfield.

“What has changed is Teun’s attitude, less timid and more confident across the board against Rennes and Lecce.

“Koop wants to avoid a January – or June – departure and seems to be on the right track.”

The Dutchman will need to make the most of these opportunities and deliver strong performances in the coming matches to secure his place at Juventus.

Everton and Newcastle are likely to be keeping a close eye on the situation as they make their plans for the January window.

The Toffees were somewhat limited in the scope of their business in the summer and adding Koopmeiners to the mix could well make sense.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could consider signing Koopmeiners to add experience to their midfield after focusing on younger recruits during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League duo may face further competition for the Dutchman from England as Aston Villa have also been widely credited with being interested in Koopmeiners.

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old is able to retain his place at Juventus amid Premier League interest.