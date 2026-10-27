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Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu has backed his under fire countryman Radu Dragusin insisting that the Tottenham Hotspur loan star needs confidence after recuperating from a long-term injury.

Dragusin enjoyed an impressive stint with Genoa between 2022 and 2024, making his mark on Italian football and becoming a man in demand.

A move to Tottenham seemed a smart career choice at the time, but a serious knee injury derailed him and fierce competition for places led to a summer loan to Fiorentina.

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Back in Serie A, Dragusin has been battling to rediscover his best form and earn a permanent switch to La Viola, which would happen after 22 appearances.

Amid poor form for Fiorentina, Dragusin has come in for criticism, with aim taken at his defending in open spaces.

And a former Fiorentina defender has admitted to just not rating the Romania international.

Chivu, whose Inter Milan team handed Fiorentina their sixth defeat on Sunday, remains an admirer of what his fellow Romanian can do.

He feels that Dragusin needs confidence, but also time and games to get to his best.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Assessing his countryman after monitoring him closely, Chivu was quoted as saying by Labaro Viola: “Radu is Radu.

“He’s back after a long injury; he needs confidence, time, and games.”

Chivu also took time to analyse Fiorentina’s season so far, insisting that they are improving every game and their position in the table does not reflect how they play.

“It seems to me they’re improving game after game.

“Radu plays for an ambitious team, a good team, and their position in the table doesn’t reflect their play.”

Issuing a final piece of advice to the Tottenham loanee, Chivu added: “He must be patient and give his best.”

Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea has already given his backing to Fiorentina, insisting that they will soon find the results they are seeking and that, by signing his client, they made the right choice.

The Tottenham defender revealed in the summer that Fiorentina’s sporting director Fabio Paratici had a huge impact on his move to Italy.