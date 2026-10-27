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Tottenham Hotspur are determined to retain Pedro Porro in the winter transfer window, with negotiations over a potential departure considered ‘highly unlikely’ despite interest from La Liga.

During the summer, the Spain international right-back attracted interest from European heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Given Porro’s importance to the side, Spurs acted decisively to secure his long-term future, extending his contract until 2031 in an attempt to ease speculation over his future in north London.

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However, earlier this month, suggestions emerged that the defender is seriously contemplating an exit from N17, reigniting uncertainty over his long-term prospects.

As a result, Barcelona have renewed their interest in Porro, while Real Madrid have also revived their admiration for the defender, with both Spanish giants eyeing the possibility of prising him away from Spurs.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have made their stance clear, with the club expected to demand a record-breaking fee before sanctioning his departure.

Now, acording to Spanish daily Sport, it is ‘highly unlikely that Spurs will sit down to negotiate in the winter transfer window’ over Porro, regardless of the interest in his services.

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With Tottenham reluctant to entertain offers midway through the campaign, both Spanish giants may have to wait until the summer before making a concrete attempt to bring the defender back to his homeland.

Even then, the Lilywhites would be expected to command a substantial transfer fee, with Porro’s long-term contract strengthening their negotiating position, although ‘everything can change dramatically’.

Should the Spaniard push for a move at the end of the season, Tottenham could face a more complicated situation, with the outcome likely to depend on how events unfold over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Porro so far has struggled to find his footing this season, with injuries limiting his involvement for Tottenham.

The right-back returned to action in Spurs’ weekend meeting with Chelsea, coming off the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side claimed all three points against the Blues, climbing to 14th in the Premier League table, raising hopes that they could now be well placed to kickstart their season following a slow start.