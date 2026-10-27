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Celtic out-on-loan midfielder Paulo Bernardo has revealed that former Bhoys team-mate Luis Palma helped convince him to join Gornik Zabrze, with the midfielder insisting the Polish Ekstraklasa is ‘very difficult’.

The 24-year-old joined the Polish side in early August on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent if he can impress during his time away from Celtic.

His switch came after limited opportunities under Martin O’Neill last season, when he managed just 635 minutes of game time, a situation Andy Walker had hoped would improve.

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Bernardo admitted that another season without regular football was not an option, while the subsequent arrivals of Mika Baur and Oliver Sorensen appeared to vindicate his belief that his prospects at Parkhead would not have improved.

The Portuguese midfielder revealed that former Hoops team-mate Palma spoke positively about Poland, the league and Gornik Zabrze, helping convince him that the move was the right one.

Bernardo explained that he and the Honduran forward had grown close after joining Celtic at the same time, making Palma someone whose advice he could trust.

Palma described his own move to Poland with Lech Poznan as the best decision he could have made at the time, leaving Bernardo confident that his friend’s recommendation was well founded.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The 24-year-old was quoted as saying by Weszlo: “He told me a lot of good things about Poland, the league, and the club.

“Luis [Palma] is my friend, we get along very well.

“We joined Celtic at the same time and have been close ever since.

“He even said that moving to Poland was the best decision he could have made at the time and that he was very happy here.

“I knew I could trust him, and now I see he was right.”

The Bhoys loanee, who has started ten matches, admitted that the Ekstraklasa has been far more challenging than he expected, explaining that even being top of the table offers no guarantee of easy matches.

Despite the demands of the league, the 24-year-old expressed his happiness at playing in Poland and his belief that he can continue to develop there.

“It’s very difficult.

“I never imagined it would be this tough.

“Even for us, even though we’re in first place, there are no easy matches.

“We always have to be 100 per cent committed, otherwise we draw or lose.

“Those are my thoughts on the Ekstraklasa, but I’m happy to be here and I know I can continue to develop in it.”

Bernardo also featured for the Tricolours in Conference League and Europa League qualifiers, registering two assists despite their failure to progress further.

Meanwhile, Celtic managed to reach the competition proper but have struggled in the league phase, suffering three consecutive defeats to open their campaign.

O’Neill’s side have fared better domestically, with the Hoops sitting top of the Scottish Premiership as they look to maintain their grip on the title race.