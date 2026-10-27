Richard Keys has revealed a reason he has been told about why Manchester United might not be able to sack manager Michael Carrick until January.

The Red Devils have been enduring poor form this season and are winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Brighton last month.

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They recently suffered a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on the back of receiving a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Serie A outfit Como in the Champions League.

The Old Trafford outfit are currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, with seven points after eight games.

Following the defeat to Bournemouth, there was an expectation that Carrick would be sacked early this week.

However, Carrick remains in charge at Old Trafford and arrived at Carrington today to oversee Manchester United’s training.

Club Years Manchester United (caretaker) 2021 Middlesbrough 2022-2025 Manchester United 2026- Michael Carrick’s managerial career

It has now been suggested that Manchester United will not sack Carrick and he is set to remain in charge of the club.

And Keys has revealed what he has been told about why Manchester United may not be able to part ways with Carrick until the new year.

He attributed the potential delay to the substantial compensation the club have already paid to previous managers, suggesting that the financial implications could influence their decision.

Keys admitted that he is unsure whether it will determine Carrick’s future, but believes the club’s previous payoffs could be a factor if the manager remains in his position.

Speaking on Keys & Gray Unleashed (7:55), he said: “I took a message from an Unleashed source, suggesting that Manchester United might not be able to get rid of Carrick until January.

“The reason for this is that they are tied into an enormous amount of money already from previous payoffs.

“I don’t know. If he keeps his job, that might be a reason.”

Keys has already dubbed Carrick ‘the failed manager of Middlesbrough’ suggesting that his struggles at Manchester United are not unexpected.

The Manchester United boss was also criticised as timid for his lack of urgency with substitutions in the game against Leeds United.

The Red Devils will travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend to face Chelsea, having won their previous two encounters with the Blues.

Should Manchester United drop points, it remains to be seen whether the Manchester United hierarchy will still retain Carrick as their manager.