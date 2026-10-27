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Former Championship full-back Joe Jacobson has warned Southampton that they will face a huge fight to keep hold of shot-stopper Daniel Peretz if they fail to secure promotion.

In January, the 6ft 5in goalkeeper arrived at St Mary’s on loan from Bayern Munich after barely featuring during the first half of the season on loan at Hamburg.

The 26-year-old made an immediate impact in England, featuring in 26 matches and keeping nine clean sheets as he became a key figure in Southampton’s run to the FA Cup semi-final.

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His performances earned widespread praise, with one EFL star calling Peretz an inspired signing and taking his hat off to the goalkeeper earlier in March.

That impressive form paved the way for a permanent move over the summer, a decision the Israeli shot-stopper has since described as the ‘right decision’.

After 12 games this season, Southampton sit sixth in the table, with Peretz ever-present and having played every minute of their campaign while recording three clean sheets.

Jacobson highlighted his consistency as a major factor behind Southampton’s strong defensive record, with the club boasting one of the league’s best defences largely thanks to his performances.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He also pointed to the 26-year-old’s experience with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Champions League as evidence of his quality, suggesting he would not have expected to spend several seasons in the Championship when he joined.

The 39-year-old would be surprised if Peretz remained at St Mary’s beyond the end of the season should Southampton fail to secure promotion, warning that Saints could face a significant battle to keep hold of him.

Jacobson said on EFL All Access (10:04): “His consistency is huge, and they’ve got, I think, the joint-best defence in the league, and a large part of that comes down to him.

“But he’s got the credentials, given where he’s been.

“You don’t play for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and the Champions League without being a top, top ‘keeper.

“He would have come to Southampton not expecting to be in the Championship for a couple of seasons, so I’d be really surprised come the end of the season, if Southampton go up, then fine.

“If they don’t, they’ll have a huge fight to keep him on their hands.”

Southampton head into their next fixture on the back of a win over West Ham United at the weekend, with Peretz producing another standout display by making eleven saves on the night.

The ex-Bayern Munich star also boasts the highest save percentage in the Championship, further underlining his value to Saints.

Southampton will need to make the most of Peretz’s form in their push for promotion, with failure to go up potentially opening the door for interested clubs to test their resolve next summer.