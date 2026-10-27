George Wood/Getty Images

Former Torino goalkeeper Luciano Castellini has insisted that it is too early to make a definitive judgement on Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri’s performances at the Serie A club.

Perri moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in the summer, looking to rebuild his confidence and rediscover the form that had eluded him at Elland Road.

His start in Turin, however, has been far from convincing, as his performances have come under scrutiny and prompted doubts about his ability to establish himself as a reliable goalkeeper.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 28-year-old has made six Serie A appearances so far, conceding seven goals and keeping just one clean sheet.

Torino have remained supportive of the Brazilian despite the concerns surrounding his performances, designing personalized training sessions to improve his conditioning and match readiness.

The extra work appears to be making a difference, with Perri showing signs of returning to his best physical and mental shape as the targeted programme starts to pay dividends.

Perri again started for Torino against Monza on Friday night and played his part in helping his side secure a 3-2 victory, with superb saves seeing huge praise head his way.

Goalkeeper Pecking order James Trafford 1 Michael Zetterer 2 Alex Cairns 3 Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

Now there are high hopes that Perri is very much back on track and Castellini does feel the goalkeeper has settled in well in recent weeks.

However, the former shot-stopper stressed that it is too early to make a definitive assessment of the Leeds loanee, adding that he wants to continue monitoring the goalkeeper before reaching a firm conclusion.

Speaking to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Tutto Mercato Web), Castellini said: “It seems to me that the South American goalkeeper has settled in well in recent weeks.

“But it’s too early to make a definitive judgment.

“Let me follow him closely for a little longer.”

Torino are back in action this evening and face a tough looking clash against Como in Serie A.

All eyes will be on Perri to establish if his good form can be sustained or is more of a flash in the pan.

Leeds will be monitoring Perri’s progress in Italy closely, with the club keen to see whether his performances can convince Torino to activate their option to buy the goalkeeper.