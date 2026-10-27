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Leeds United’s pursuit of Yassir Zabiri could well become more complicated, with the striker’s qualities having ‘caught the eye’ of La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has hit the ground running in Spain since joining Racing Santander during the summer window.

Across ten La Liga appearances, Zabiri has found the net eight times, placing himself among the division’s leading scorers as he makes an immediate name for himself in Spanish football.

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The Moroccan’s performances have attracted attention from Leeds, who identified the Moroccan as a potential target earlier this month, alongside Ipswich Town.

Leeds have been assessing his long-term potential and scope for further development, even sending scouts to watch Zabiri in action.

The Whites did not sign another striker in the summer, despite being expected to do so, and could pull the trigger on a swoop for Zabiri.

However, there could be a complication for Leeds to cope with in the shape of Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Zabiri’s impressive displays have ‘caught the eye’ of Barcelona sporting director Deco, who is looking at the possibility of bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Club Years Union Touarga 2024 Famalicao 2024-2026 Rennes 2026- Racing Santander (loan) 2026- Yassir Zabiri’s career history

The Catalan giants have already seen the striker’s qualities at close quarters, with Zabiri scoring against them at the Camp Nou last month.

Zabiri has also been open about how playing for Barcelona is his dream, meaning if the Catalans do move for him then they would likely quickly become his preferred destination.

Zabiri is currently at Racing Santander on a season-long loan from French outfit Rennes, with no recall option included in the agreement.

Racing Santander are also reluctant to terminate the loan prematurely.

The striker is understood to carry a price tag of more than €20m at Rennes, which would fall within Leeds’ budget.

In the summer, Leeds saw their pursuit of a young La Liga striker come to nothing, when Real Madrid snapped up Carlos Espi.

The Peacocks will hope to avoid a repeat of that disappointment in their chase of Zabiri, if they do firm up their interest in him.