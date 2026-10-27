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Michael Carrick is expected to oversee Manchester United training today after arriving at Carrington in his training kit following the Red Devils’ heavy weekend defeat.

On Sunday, Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat at home to Bournemouth, with the Bees leaving Old Trafford with a 3-0 victory and all three points.

The result extended the Red Devils’ winless run across all competitions to eight consecutive matches, comprising five defeats and three draws.

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In the Premier League, their winless streak stands at six games, with the club having to look back to August for their only league victory of the season, against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The run has left Carrick’s side just one point above the relegation zone, with mounting criticism of the English tactician, including from Richard Keys, who branded him the ‘failed manager of Middlesbrough’.

#mufc declined to say last night if Carrick would take training today yet he’s arrived in training kit. Feeling on Sunday night was any departure wouldn’t be sorted on Monday. United have the earliest weekend KO at Chelsea on Saturday. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 27, 2026

The growing tension has seemingly spilled over onto the pitch, with Lisandro Martinez and captain Bruno Fernandes both losing their composure after defeats in the Champions League on separate occasions, making comments directed at the coaching staff and, by extension, Carrick.

One former striker, however, took issue with the sentiment, describing Fernandes’ comments as ‘mutiny’.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Pressure on the 45-year-old intensified on Monday when technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada were spotted arriving at Carrington, shortly followed by the manager, amid speculation of a crisis meeting.

Despite the speculation, Carrick is expected to oversee training today and has been seen arriving at Carrington in his training kit ahead of the weekend’s clash against Chelsea, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge early on Saturday to face a Chelsea side that have enjoyed a decent season so far, despite suffering a recent home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick’s immediate future could hinge on the trip to west London, with another defeat potentially dragging the Red Devils into the relegation zone and leaving the club facing an increasingly difficult decision over whether to persist with the 45-year-old.

The former midfielder only took charge in January and earned a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award after collecting more points than any other side in the division following his arrival.

However, if Manchester United decide to make a second managerial change within a year following the departure of Ruben Amorim, several names are already being touted as potential replacements, with Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe among those mentioned.