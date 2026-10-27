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Juventus consider Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall to be an appealing target, given his overall qualities and ‘significant room for improvement’.

During the summer, the midfielder actively explored a route out of north London amid concerns over his game time, although Spurs fended off interested clubs to retain his services.

To satisfy the Swede and secure his long-term commitment, the Lilywhites handed him a new contract with improved wages and the promise of a more prominent role at N17 in the years ahead.

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However, the possibility of Bergvall leaving Tottenham resurfaced earlier this month, with several Serie A outfits emerging as potential suitors.

Subsequently, the midfielder was also offered to Juventus through intermediaries, bringing a potential winter window exit into consideration.

More recently, Bergvall has also been linked with Napoli and Barcelona, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future, as he has continued to have to fight for minutes in north London.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus are attracted to Bergvall because his qualities align with the club’s ‘technical project’.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

The Swede’s ‘excellent ball control, the ability to get into the box, and significant room for improvement’ have all contributed to his appeal for Juventus, with the Turin giants viewing him as a player capable of developing into a valuable long-term asset.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will need to ‘carefully evaluate the economic feasibility of the operation’, which may well not be possible given the economic might of Premier League sides and Bergvall’s hefty wage packet.

Tottenham showed their belief in Bergvall by locking him down on a new contract and are not likely to want to do business.

Even so, interested parties could approach Spurs during the winter window in the hope of testing their resolve and exploring whether a deal can be negotiated.

Bergvall has managed just 144 minutes of action for Tottenham so far this season and has missed the club’s last two matches through injury.

The Swede could feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but his prospects of earning more minutes under Roberto De Zerbi remain unclear.